At public hearing, most oppose proposed Medicaid changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of people waited more than three hours to tell Kentucky officials how much they oppose proposed changes to the state's Medicaid program.

Officials with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration held the final public hearing Monday about a plan to require some on the state's Medicaid program to work to keep their benefits. Confusion about what time the hearing started caused many to wait three hours before they could speak.

The Rev. Kent Gilbert called it "reprehensible and immoral." Sharon Fleck said she and her family relied on Medicaid after her husband lost his job. She said the changes would make it harder for people to use the program.

Johnny Pittman said he supports the changes. He said Medicaid helped him but said people need to "be responsible for yourself."

