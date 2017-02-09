3 more cases of whooping cough confirmed at school

HEALTH MEDICAL generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Health officials in Lexington say more cases of whooping cough have been confirmed at an elementary school.



The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says in a statement there have been three more cases of pertussis at Clays Mill Elementary School, bringing the total to five. The agency says any high-risk students, such as those with weakened immune systems, who were exposed to the illness should take preventive antibiotics.



Officials say any students with symptoms of pertussis should see a physician for an evaluation even if they have been vaccinated.



Early symptoms of the illness are similar to a common cold and include runny nose, sneezing and coughing. The coughing typically gets worse over time, coming in uncontrollable bursts.

