3 flu-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky

Credit: Getty Images

Lexington, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials say the flu is responsible for the deaths of three elderly people in Kentucky.

READ MORE: Flu now widespread in Kentucky

READ MORE: Kentucky Public Health officials reporting 'widespread' flu

READ MORE: Kentuckiana doctors recommend flu shot ahead of flu season

A health department spokesperson in Lexington says all three had other health complications, but the flu was the ultimate cause of death.

Officials say late January and early February are the peak of flu season. Health departments recommend seasonal flu shots.

CDC

© 2017 WHAS-TV