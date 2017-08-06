Hardin County Schools to release 20-30 minutes later on Aug 21st due to eclipse

(WHAS11) - The Great American Eclipse will happen on August 21st and schools around the country are reworking their schedules to make sure students will be able to view this event safely.
According to the Hardin County Schools website, each school will dismiss approximately 20 to 30 minutes later than normal on August 21, 2017. The eclipse will take place at approximately 2:30 pm.
They also stated that Western Kentucky University will provide them with eclipse viewers to protect students eyes when viewing the eclipse. Every student and staff member in the district will get an eclipse viewer.
