Gun fires in pocket at Indiana State University; man hurt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Police and school officials say a man visiting Indiana State University's campus was wounded when a handgun being carried in his pocket accidentally discharged.



The school says in a statement the 28-year-old non-student was found near Cromwell Hall at the campus in Terre Haute about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was treated at a hospital for an injury to his upper right leg that the school says appears to be non-life threatening.



The wound was considered serious, the school noted, and was expected to require surgery.



An alert was sent to students, faculty and staff after the man was shot warning people to avoid the area where the shooting happened. The school later sent an update on the investigation saying that the all-clear was given and the situation was resolved.

