Group may try to sell Kentucky mansion tied to Lincoln

(Photo: wikipedia.org)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A nonprofit entrusted to turn a Lexington-area mansion tied to Abraham Lincoln into a museum is considering selling it.



According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , the Kentucky Mansions Preservation Foundation filed a Fayette Circuit Court petition to consider alternatives for Helm Place.



Emilie Todd Helm, half-sister of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, lived at the two-story, 15-room house. Helm was the last ancestor of the Todd family, President Lincoln's in-laws.



Mary Genevieve Townsend Murphy left Helm Place to the foundation after she died in 2000 and her husband died in 2011. The trust called for a public museum.



The petition says a museum is no longer economically feasible.



Foundation Executive Director Gwen Thompson says alternatives include an education center or visitors center for tourists at Central Kentucky horse farms.

