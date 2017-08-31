Grocery store chain developing new Louisville-area location

THINKSTOCK

Crossroads IGA is working on a new location at 5502 Billtown Road near Lovers Lane, just south of Jeffersontown.

This comes after the company opened a store in Prospect earlier this year.

Crossroads IGA, owned by Bowling Green, Ky.-based Houchens Industries, filed a landscaping plan with Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government recently. The filing is heavy on details about trees and bushes, but it also gives an idea of what the store itself will be like.

The filing shows a proposed 10,500-square-foot building, with parking for about 45 vehicles. I briefly reached Bernie Koetter, district manager for IGA in Louisville. He said bids are still out on the project, so a contractor hasn't been chosen. Groundbreaking is expected in the fall, and the store is likely to open in late spring, he estimated.

The store would be built on what is now vacant commercial property. An affiliate of Houchens Industries bought the 1-acre property in 2015 for about $600,000, according to Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator records.

This would be the third Crossroads IGA location in the area — one's on Shelbyville Road in Middletown, and the Prospect store is on W. U.S. 42. IGA's Price Less Foods brand also has stores in the city.

The Crossroads IGA concept aims to offer convenient groceries as well as quick grab-and-go meals. Its locations are smaller than most chain grocery stores, such as Kroger. The Crossroads IGA that opened in Prospect in April was 12,000 square feet, where the average Kroger Marketplace store is 100,000 to 130,000 square feet.

The company plans to open more locations on Hurstbourne Parkway and in Mount Washington, as we reported in April.

Houchens was established in 1917 and operates more than 400 retail grocery stores, convenience stores and hybrid grocery stores in 17 states. The company has about 17,000 employees and is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the U.S.

David A. Mann covers these beats: Restaurants, beverage industry, manufacturing, distribution/logistics, unions.

Louisville Business First