Governor to review 30 names for UofL board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thirty sealed names are to be delivered to governor Bevin Friday after the post-secondary education nominating committee met for the first time since Senate Bill 12 passed.

The committee quickly went into executive session, privately discussing which names to forward to governor Bevin.

Less than an hour before the group gathered, Governor Bevin announced three members had resigned and were being replaced by three more.

Attorney General Andy Beshear criticized the move in a statement, saying "Governor Bevin’s last minute actions show how a board can and should be brought into compliance – through resignations and new appointments. If he had taken similar actions with the University of Louisville, he would not have caused its accreditation to be put on probation."

The committee chair would not comment on camera after the meeting.

The names he'll deliver to Governor Bevin will replace the current board since Senate Bill 12 calls for removing current members, restructuring the board to a panel of 10 and requiring senate confirmation of the members appointed by the governor.

The senate president said if background checks are completed in time the Senate could begin confirmation hearings when the general assembly returns in early February.

