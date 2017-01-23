Gov. Dayton collapses during State of the State

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.

Dayton paused his speech to take a drink of water, seemed to waver a bit, and then collapsed.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

Sen. Scott Jensen is a medic and responded immediately when the governor fell. He told Minnesota Public Radio Dayton's condition is "stable." Sen. Dan Schoen, also a medic, said Dayton was acting normally and poking fun at himself just minutes after he fainted. Dayton was revived and left the chamber on his own.

Eric Dayton, the governor's son, said on Twitter that he was with his dad and "he's doing great."

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

In a statement from Dayton's office, the Governor is home with family where medics performed a "routine check." He will still present his 2017 budget proposal Tuesday morning.

"Governor Dayton and his entire staff thank the people of Minnesota for their outpouring of support and concern," Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said in a statement.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

Dayton turns 70 on Thursday.

