Goodwill to move business to St. Matthew's apartment complex

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Residents of a Beech Wood Village apartment complex in St. Matthews could soon be forced to look for new housing.



Goodwill bought three of the apartment buildings located on Shelbyville Road and are planning to move their business to that location.

However, twelve families are currently living in the buildings. Goodwill cannot move forward with the process until the area has been re-zoned.

The business plans to help the families find new housing if they move forward with the process.

