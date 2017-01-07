Golden Alert: Regina Williams

Regina Lashana Williams

Louisville, KY - A Golden Alert has been issued for 25-year-old Regina Lashana Williams. She was last seen in the vicinity of 1822 Greenwood Ave wearing a black and red jacket, jeans, and black boots.

She is approximately 5' 2" and weighs 105-pounds. She is known to frequent the north Dixie Highway area.

According to the Golden Alert release, Williams may have memory or mental impairment.

If you see Williams or know of her whereabouts, call 9-1-1.