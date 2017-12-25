Golden Alert issued for Louisville woman

MetroSafe has issued a Golden Alert for Barbara Wolford, 64, of Louisville. She was last seen December 24 at 10 p.m. in the vicinity of 11300 Bold Forbes Blvd.

She is approximately 5'1" and 100 pounds and may have a small black dog with her. She also may have a memory or mental impairment.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Wolford or who may have any additional information should call 911.

