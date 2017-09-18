Give for Good Louisville raises biggest amount yet

The 2017 Give for Good Louisville event raised more than $4.6 million for area nonprofit organizations.

Last week's Give Good for Louisville event was the most successful in its four-year history.

The event raised more than $4.6 million, as more than 13,000 donors made more than 22,000 donations to benefit more than 500 nonprofit organizations in the Louisville area.

Also, $16,416 was raised for hurricane relief efforts by donors who chose to add an optional gift after checkout. The Community Foundation of Louisville will send the funds to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and community foundations in areas affected in Florida.

Give Good for Louisville is a 24-hour online event, and nonprofit organizations from across the area participate. Donors could search for their nonprofit of choice by topic and county to help narrow results.

Also, as part of the Give Good for Louisville event, hundreds of nonprofits gathered at a Midday Nonprofit Rally at Fourth Street Live.

Details about the Give for Good Louisville campaign can be found at giveforgoodlouisville.org.

Carolyn Tribble Greer manages digital operations of the news department.

Louisville Business First