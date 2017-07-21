Giddy-up Pup: Boerne dog rides horse like a pro

YouTube @Kathryn Gregory (Photo: Custom)

Among her many talents, a Labrador retriever named Maizey can ride a horse like a pro.

Kathryn Ryckman of Boerne posted a video on YouTube showing her 10-year-old dog riding her horse, Bailey. It appears that Bailey is wearing a specially-modified saddle to help Maizey balance while holding the horse’s reigns in her mouth.

The video has been viewed over 41,000 times as of late Thursday night.

Here’s the original video:

Maizey also appears to have horse wrangling skills as well. This video is also posted on the YouTube channel:

(Can't see the videos? Click here.)

