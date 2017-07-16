Get involved with Make a Difference Day

For Make a Difference Day WHAS11 staff and other volunteers were at the Dare to Care Food Bank to those you are in need.

WHAS11 is organizing an event on Make a Difference Day, which is Saturday, October 28th, and we need your help.

If you're an area nonprofit, we're looking for you. We're going to give one organization $5,000 plus some man power here at WHAS11.

Make A Difference Day is one of the largest annual single-days of service nationwide. Since 1992, volunteers and communities have come together on Make A Difference Day with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others. Make A Difference Day is made possible by you and the people of TEGNA with support from Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.

Email us your event info.

