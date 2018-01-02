Germantown restaurant closes abruptly

A sign on a door says sorry we're closed. (Photo: Getty Images)

Germantown is down one restaurant after an abrupt closure this week.

Finn's Southern Kitchen announced Tuesday that the restaurant would close, effective immediately, after two years in business.

The restaurant opened in the summer of 2016, with Louisville restaurateur Steve Clements at the helm.

It is unclear whether Clements was still involved in the restaurant leading up to the closure. On the Kentucky Secretary of State's website, Thomas Musselman, Underhill Associates and MEO Creative are listed as the business's current officers.

The 5,500-square-foot restaurant, at 1318 McHenry St., near Goss Avenue, served Southern-focused fare. It offered brunch, lunch and dinner with menu items that included homemade biscuits, sandwiches, burgers, fried chicken and fish.

Read more on Louisville Business First.

Louisville Business First