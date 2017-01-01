Gasoline spills into Pulaski County creek

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Officials say hundreds of gallons of gasoline have spilled into a Pulaski County creek.
Hazardous materials crews told WLEX-TV (http://bit.ly/2iQpw8F ) that a truck driver was unloading gasoline and about 400 to 500 gallons spilled onto a road and into Hidden Creek on Friday.
The spill was contained to about a quarter mile in the creek. A contractor used vacuum trucks to begin cleaning the creek. Cleaning was expected to end Saturday.
Environmental agencies on the scene said it was a moderate spill and that people in the area could still drink the water. Some fish were killed and cattle had to be moved out of the area.
