Gala of Greatness happening tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tonight is your chance to support Kentuckiana youth during the Inaugural Gala of Greatness honoring Muhammad Ali.

The gala is part of the I Am Ali Festival that continues for one more week.



The gala, in addition to honoring the Louisville Lip, will also challenge young people to reach their full potential spiritually, academically and socially.

Usman Mian of CityThink says, "It’s basically designed to help transform our city to an inclusive place where progress and the pursuit of greatness are rights instead of options."

Scholarships will be given out and Evander Holyfield will be in attendance.



Tickets are still available.



The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.



