Funeral held for Kentucky woman killed in 1969

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Relatives say they want to find those responsible for the 1969 murder of a previously unidentified Kentucky woman.

WYMT-TV reports that services were held Saturday at a Harlan funeral home for Sonja Kay Blair Adams.

Her body was found alongside a trail in Harlan County and police determined she'd been stabbed to death. But the remains were unidentified and known as "Mountain Jane Doe" until last September.

Both Blair-Adams' sister, Willie DeHart, and daughter, Karen Stipes, say bringing the killer to justice for the death is the family's next goal.

