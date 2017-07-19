Frontier Airlines announces new non-stop service from Louisville to Denver

Frontier airplane ( Michael Francis McElroy/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Francis McElroy, 2014 Getty Images)

Louisville, KY (July 19, 2017) – Frontier Airlines announced it will launch nonstop service between Louisville International Airport (SDF) and Denver International Airport (DEN) beginning in spring 2018. The airline will operate the flight using 168-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines to Louisville,” said Skip Miller, Executive Director for the Louisville regional Airport Authority. “Frontier’s low-cost service will provide our customers another option for easy and affordable access to dozens of destinations including convenient connections to West Coast cities.”

Within the last twelve months, Louisville International has added service from three new airlines and non-stop flights to nine destinations. Frontier will announce more information on schedules and fares for the new service soon.

With the addition of Frontier’s new service, Louisville International Airport offers nonstop flights to 28 destinations, including 17 of the region’s Top 20 domestic markets. With just one stop, travelers from Louisville can also reach 170 destinations in 81 countries spanning six continents.

For additional information regarding Louisville International Airport, visit www.FlyLouisville.com.

