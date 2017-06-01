From hopes of survival to dreams of success: DC teen prepares for college

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What does it take to dodge crime scenes in your backyard?

What does it take to stay on track when one wrong turn can derail your future? When, according to police records, while you were in high school, six people died and about 100 people were shot in your own neighborhood.

“I've been praying over them since they were little,” said Jovanna Anthony.

It takes faith and focus.

“l try to prevent it before it even got close to me," said Vincent McLean.

McLean is a graduating senior from Friendship Tech Prep Academy Public Charter School in Congress Heights, SE D.C.

“You are bound to do great things and you have something special to offer this world,” said Anthony, as she beamed with pride.

The single mother not only kept her children prayed up, she lifted them up; and Vincent rose to the challenge getting a four-year, full ride to the University of San Francisco as a design major.

“When I saw the acceptance letter from San Francisco, I balled like a baby,” recalled his mother. “Oh my goodness! I just started thanking God after all the trials and tribulations and for it to get to this point I was so happy for him and grateful!”

Mom is also grateful for male teachers who are more than mentors. Not only paying for his college application but introducing Vincent to their West Coast families.

They have opened a whole new world of possibilities. Vincent is the first in his family can go to college. They have given him to possibilities to strive to do great things and can change the course of his future.

“I felt like I would graduate (high school) and go on to do big things but I didn't think it would be like this,” he said.

