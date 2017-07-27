FREE Hepatitis C screenings throughout Louisville on July 28

(Photo: Provided by KentuckyOne)

According to a 2017 state assessment from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky leads the country in hepatitis C cases, and more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected with hepatitis C. In recognition of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, KentuckyOne Health, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, and the University of Louisville are teaming up to provide free hepatitis C screenings throughout Louisville.

If left untreated, hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver failure or death. Most people with hepatitis C do not know they are infected because the virus often causes no symptoms until advanced liver disease develops. It's important to get tested if you have ever injected drugs, received blood from a donor with the disease, have been on long-term kidney dialysis, have HIV, had a blood transfusion or organ transplant before July 1992, were born to a mother with hepatitis C, or were born between 1945-1965, when the hepatitis C epidemic peaked.

LOCATIONS:

Bates Memorial Baptist Church - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

620 Lampton St

Louisville, KY 40203

Birch House (located at Clear Creek Park) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

717 Burks Branch Rd

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Kroger - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

234 Eastbrooke Pkwy

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Kroger - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Lake Dreamland Fire Department - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4603 Cane Run Rd

Louisville, KY 40216

Mall St. Matthews - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5000 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40207

Neighborhood Place - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

810 Barret Ave

Louisville, KY 40204

Saint Stephen Church - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1018 S. 15th St

Louisville, KY 40210

Southeast Christian Church - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

920 Blankenbaker Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40243

South Louisville Community Center - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2911 Taylor Blvd

Louisville, KY 40208

Sun Valley Community Center - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6505 Bethany Ln

Valley Station, KY 40272

Walgreens - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

152 N Buckman St

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Walgreens - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4310 Outer Loop

Okolona, KY 40219

Walgreens - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8300 Watterson Trail

Louisville, KY 40299

For more information about World Hepatitis Day, visit http://www.kentuckyonehealth.org/hepatitisday , or call 502.587.4994.

