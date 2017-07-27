FREE Hepatitis C screenings throughout Louisville on July 28

According to a 2017 state assessment from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky leads the country in hepatitis C cases, and more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected with hepatitis C. In recognition of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, KentuckyOne Health, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, and the University of Louisville are teaming up to provide free hepatitis C screenings throughout Louisville.
If left untreated, hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver failure or death. Most people with hepatitis C do not know they are infected because the virus often causes no symptoms until advanced liver disease develops. It's important to get tested if you have ever injected drugs, received blood from a donor with the disease, have been on long-term kidney dialysis, have HIV, had a blood transfusion or organ transplant before July 1992, were born to a mother with hepatitis C, or were born between 1945-1965, when the hepatitis C epidemic peaked.
LOCATIONS:
Bates Memorial Baptist Church - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
620 Lampton St
Louisville, KY 40203
Birch House (located at Clear Creek Park) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
717 Burks Branch Rd
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Kroger - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
234 Eastbrooke Pkwy
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Kroger - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Lake Dreamland Fire Department - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4603 Cane Run Rd
Louisville, KY 40216
Mall St. Matthews - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5000 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
Neighborhood Place - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
810 Barret Ave
Louisville, KY 40204
Saint Stephen Church - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1018 S. 15th St
Louisville, KY 40210
Southeast Christian Church - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
920 Blankenbaker Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40243
South Louisville Community Center - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2911 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 40208
Sun Valley Community Center - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6505 Bethany Ln
Valley Station, KY 40272
Walgreens - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
152 N Buckman St
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Walgreens - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4310 Outer Loop
Okolona, KY 40219
Walgreens - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8300 Watterson Trail
Louisville, KY 40299
For more information about World Hepatitis Day, visit http://www.kentuckyonehealth.org/hepatitisday , or call 502.587.4994.
