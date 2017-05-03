WHAS
Former congressman's insensitive Tweet towards Jimmy Kimmel sets Twitter ablaze

Obama praises Kimmel for supporting the ACA.

Catherine Park, WXIA 9:37 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

After an impassioned monologue about the importance of affordable healthcare, Jimmy Kimmel was met with much support, but not from everyone.

Former congressman Joe Walsh Tweeted about KImmel's "sad story" concerning his newborn son's heart condition and his speech about how important affordable healthcare is for children.
 

Naturally, people were not happy about it and pretty much ripped Walsh apart.

