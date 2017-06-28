Food truck owners file lawsuit over unfair competition

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The fight over what some local food truck vendors are calling unfair competition is headed to court in Louisville.

Right now, a city ordinance bans food trucks from serving within 150 feet of restaurants serving similar food unless the restaurant gives them permission to be there. That includes street parking spots and even private property which a food truck vendor has leased.



Attorneys for the food truck operators say a restaurant can later decide to add similar food to their menu, forcing a competing food truck to move.



The Institute for Justice has now filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two food truck vendors hoping to overturn the ordinance.

Arif Panju of the Attorney Institute for Justice said, "The 150 foot band is unconstitutional, it is nothing more than economic protectionism. The law is designed to shut down food trucks and protect restaurants from honest competition."

Attorneys for local restaurants claim the law on food trucks is consistent with laws across the country and they welcome competition.

