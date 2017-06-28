Fmr. Officer charged in Explorer Program appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--One of the former LMPD officers accused of sexual abuse while working with the department's Youth Explorer Program appeared in court

Brandon Wood was indicted on seven counts of sexual abuse.

At the pre-trial hearing, both Wood's attorney and the prosecution requested more time explaining it's taking a while to collect all of the discovery.

Another former officer, Kenneth Betts was also indicted in connection to the Explorer Program.

Betts is charged with sodomy involving accusations of sex with two different minors.

Betts and Wood are being tried separately.

The judge set a new pre-trial date for Wood and he's due back in court August 22.

A trial date has not been set.





© 2017 WHAS-TV