Fmr. Mercy Academy coach facing charges for sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- New developments today in the case of a former high school basketball coach from Mercy Academy.



Malisa Cruz is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse and sodomy for having an "inappropriate relationship" with one of her players.



The 25-year-old resigned from her position and could spend up to 20 years in prison.



Wednesday, her attorney requested an additional pretrial conference, which the judge honored.



Cruz is due back in court on September 15.

