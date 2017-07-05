Fmr. Chief Justice john Palmore dies at 99

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Former Kentucky Chief Justice, John Palmore, has died at the age of 99.

He served 3 terms on Kentucky's highest court.

According to our news partner at the Courier-Journal Palmore's successor called him one of the supreme court's two most important figures.

Besides authorizing more than 800 opinions, Palmore wrote the jury instructions still used in Kentucky civil trials helped draft the state's modern penal code and presided over the high court as the state transitioned to a modern unified system.

