Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor pay-per-view price set for August fight

Prepare to pay up if you want to watch the Floyd Mayweather (left) and Conor McGregor fight in August. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The pay-per-view price for the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor super fight on Aug. 26 has been set: $89.95 plus $10 more for high definition.

Madelyn Flax, a spokesperson for Showtime, verified the pricing for the bout, which mirrors what was charged for Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Showtime PPV has been home to Mayweather’s fights since 2013. The PPV between the undefeated Mayweather and UFC champ McGregor is expected to see some major buys.

“This matchup is unprecedented. There has been overwhelming demand from fight fans, and it’s great to be able to deliver," Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager of Showtime Sports, said in a statement when the fight was officially announced.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the pricing for the fight.

The @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA pay per view price will be $89.95 -- same as the Pacquiao fight - $10 more for HD. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 10, 2017

