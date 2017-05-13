Flash mob of 200 spells out 'RESIST!' at Trump golf club near Los Angeles

About 200 protesters, part of the group Indivisible San Pedro, spelled out the word "RESIST!" on the ground of the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on May 13, 2017.

A flash mob of about 200 demonstrators descended upon the Trump National Golf Club near Los Angeles Saturday morning to express their disdain for Donald Trump and convey a message to Americans: Resist his presidency and his policies.

The protesters, part of the group "Indivisible San Pedro," spelled out the word "RESIST!" in 30-foot-tall letters in a public park on the grounds of the golf club, located in Rancho Palos Verdes, reported ABC affiliate KABC.

The group has also been vocal about urging the president to release his tax returns.

It took the flash mob -- which consisted of children -- about 15 minutes to form the word, after which they sang "God Bless America," according to The Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly called to the scene and watched from clubhouse balcony, but they did not intervene or arrest anyone.

200 members of Indivisible San Pedro form the word RESIST! Sat. at Trump National Golf Course, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. #standindivisible pic.twitter.com/QoRDWsdrkT — Indivisible SanPedro (@indivisible_sp) May 13, 2017

