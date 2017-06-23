Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through late tonight

(Photo: Thinkstock, Mr_Twister)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The combination of Tropical Storm Cindy`s remnants and an incoming cold front will lead to the possibility of locally heavy rain and flooding.

The heaviest of the rainfall is expected during the afternoon and evening hours today and may cause trouble with rush hour traffic.

The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through early Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flash flooding is in progress, imminent, or highly likely.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

