Five questions with Eunice the TARC driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) - It's a milestone to retire, but it's even more impressive to do it more than once. This week’s edition of Five Questions is focused on a bus driver who has switched companies several times, but always kept the same career.

Eunice Roughton is originally from Athens, Georgia. She’s got two kids, four grandkids, and two great-grandkids. Much like public transportation, this driver's name has been around for centuries.

“My grandmother was Eunice Roughton, and my aunt, her daughter, she named her Eunice Roughton. So, that, and I’ve got a genealogy that goes back to the 1400s, so it really came from England a long time ago. Yeah, it’s an old family name,” Eunice said.

At 64-years-young, this Army veteran has lived a very full life.

“Well, my dad liked to travel a lot, and he retired from several different places. So, I guess I got it from him,” Eunice said.

She went through a Creative Employment Project in 1979 to find a non-traditional job because she said they paid better back then. That’s how she got connected with Greyhound.

“I still watch for those Greyhound buses going by and think, ‘I wonder where it’s going,” Eunice said. “They chose me, when I was back with Greyhound, to drive the CEO of Greyhound to the Derby.”

She worked for Greyhound for 28 years, but learned her best bit of advice on day one of training.

“I got a cup of coffee and on a sugar pack, it said ‘if you try to do something and fail, you’re vastly better off than if you try to do nothing and succeed.’ That has been my motto ever since,” Eunice said.

She drove a school bus for a few years before parking that position and picking up a spot at TARC.

“It was the best move I ever made in my life,” Eunice said.

There are a few rules to follow when you ride and drive a city bus. Eunice would add one more to the list.

“Listen to your intuitions because they tell you a lot,” Eunice said. “If you want to do something bad enough, you can do it. You’ve just got to want to do it bad enough.”

If Eunice could be any animal, she'd pick the one, or the hundreds, that power the very buses she drives.

“A horse, they’re beautiful. They’re majestic and just spirited. They’re just a beautiful animal,” Eunice said.

For a woman whose made travel central to her life, it's no surprise she'd take a trip again if she got the chance.

“Well, I spent like nine months in Germany. That was an awesome time with the Army. I would like to go back to that,” Eunice said.

Eunice drives people from all walks of life. She treats them all the same and hopes that example makes its way around to others.

“Love, compassion, and understanding. We need people that understand that not everybody has the same opportunities. They need to understand and not judge people by the way they look,” Eunice said.

It's safe to say driving is her passion.

“I would say 35 years, I would say so. That’s a good assessment,” Eunice said.

It’s a profession she'll always treasure, especially when she retires for good.

“I’m ready to, what’s that song say, living is the next thing on my list, that’s what I want to do,” Eunice said.



GOT AN IDEA FOR FIVE QUESTIONS?

We want to hear from you! If you know somebody you think we need to profile for this series, please let us know. You can email Sara at swagner@whas11.com or find her on social media.

Twitter: @WHAS11Sara

Facebook: Sara Wagner News



(© 2017 WHAS)