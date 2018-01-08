WHAS
Fire on top floor of Trump Tower in NYC

WHAS 7:54 AM. EST January 08, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
    
The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.
    
Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.
    
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
    
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


