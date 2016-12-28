Fire investigators arrest arson suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A man accused of setting two apartment buildings on fire appeared in court.

Metro Arson investigators say William McKee set fire to the two vacant buildings at Oleanda and Utah Avenues early Tuesday morning.

McKee is also charged with setting a car on fire back in July.

No one was hurt in any of these fires.

A judge arraigned him on three counts of 2nd Degree Arson with a $25,000 cash bond on Dec.28.

If convicted he could spend up to 60 years in prison.