Find tickets for 'Real Deal' boxing event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield was back in town promoting his televised boxing event this weekend at Freedom Hall.



The event will feature an 11-fight card and is the inaugural event in the "Real Deal Championship Boxing" series.



Holyfield is calling the event his tribute to Muhammad Ali. The matches are also part of the on-going I Am Ali Festival.



Holyfield says he hopes the event will inspire young people to consider the sport.



“In the neighborhood I came from I was told I wasn’t going to be anything, but it was people just like this who gave me an opportunity. So I’m honored to be here. Right here in Louisville I was told I could be like Ali.”

Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Boxing event kicks off in Louisville this weekend. For tickets, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV