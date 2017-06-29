Fern Creek letter carrier celebrates 50 years of service

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Fern Creek letter carrier celebrated a major milestone on Thursday: 50 years of service.

“I guess I like it more than I thought I did,” said U.S. Postal Service worker John Osborne.

Osborne became a USPS letter carrier in 1967.

He was surrounded by his Fern Creek coworkers and the Louisville Post Master Thursday morning as the group recognized his career milestone.

“I remember a friend of mine, when I left Kroger, said you won't last a week,” said Osborne.

Osborne is a Louisville native. He worked at a few different post offices over the last 50 years but has been at the Fern Creek Carrier Annex for more than 30.

“It wouldn't be the same without him,” said Robin Hubbell, who has worked with Osborne for more than 20 years.

Hubbell says his sense of humor keeps the mornings interesting but it's his hard work ethic and generosity that make Osborne a mentor.

“He's a good role model, in fact, I jokingly say when I grow up I'm going to be just like him,” said Hubbell.

Osborne says a lot has changed in five decades, like the mail trucks.

“We had Scouts when I first started and then Jeeps.”

And the cost of things.

“Stamps have gone up.”

But Osborne’s dedication to the job has never wavered.

“He's always here, he comes in even when he doesn't have to on his day off, he volunteers to work when we get in a jam,” said Hubbell.

And perhaps the greatest accomplishment of all is that over his 50-year career, Osborne has never been in an at-fault accident.

“We're celebrating two things really today, with John, the longevity of his career and the fact that he's driven two million miles without an accident,” said Steve Cole, Louisville Post Master.

The next big celebration will be Osborne's retirement but he says he has no plans to stop delivering the mail.



