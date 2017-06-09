FBI searching for missing Ky. attorney

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward this morning to find eastern Kentucky attorney Eric Conn.

Conn is wanted for removing his GPS ankle monitor while he was out on bail awaiting trial for his role in a $550 million social security fraud scheme.

Conn is a prominent former attorney in eastern Kentucky who once ran one of the largest disability practices in the nation.

Conn's location is currently unknown, but the FBI believes he is still in the United States.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Louisville FBI office at (502) 263-6000.

