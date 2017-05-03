Favorite Classic Empire draws ideal post position in Kentucky Derby

Classic Empire works out during morning workouts at Churchill Downs on Tuesday. (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE — Favorite Classic Empire drew an ideal post position Wednesday and will break from the No. 14 gate on Saturday in the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Classic Empire, last year’s 2-year-old champion and winner of the Arkansas Derby in his final prep, was installed as the 4-1 morning line favorite by oddsmaker Mike Battaglia.

The post position draw didn’t appear to compromise any of the favorites.

Always Dreaming, the impressive Florida Derby winner, will break from the No. 5 gate as the 5-to-1 co-second choice along with McCracken, who drew the No. 16 hole.

A horse that prefers to be forwardly placed anyway, it seems almost certain coming from an inside post position that jockey John Velazquez will put Always Dreaming on or near the lead.

Similarly, Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry, who is 6-to-1 on the morning line, will have to use his speed coming from the No. 17 post.

One interesting factor could be Patch, who has drawn attention this week because he lost his left eye as a young horse. Path drew the far outside at No. 20, meaning he won’t be able to see any of the horses breaking to his inside. Lookin at Lee, a late-running longshot, will come out of the dreaded No. 1 post position but his running style should allow him to save ground on the first turn.

Irap, who comes from the same barn as Derby winners I’ll Have Another and Nyquist under trainer Doug O’Neill, drew the No. 9 position.

Royal Mo and Master Plan were entered as alternates should one of the 20 Kentucky Derby starters scratch before 9 a.m. ET on Friday.

USA TODAY