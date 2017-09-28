Father posts sign at local park warning drug dealers to stay away

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Who will be UofL's interim basketball coach?
-
Could the NCAA give UofL the death penalty?
-
Jurich and Pitino placed on leave from UofL
-
iTeam: Drones and Privacy
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
PROFFITT REPORT: Lastest UofL scandal
-
NCAA Basketball Investigation: Breaking down the FBI's findings
-
Bob Valvano gives his take on FBI investigation of NCAA coaches
-
Senator Graham outlines future healthcare reform plans
-
Coach Pitino going into meeting with UofL Interim Pres. Postel
More Stories
-
iTeam: More restricted airspace for drones?Sep 27, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Annual report card reflects transition to new systemSep 28, 2017, 12:05 a.m.
-
Kentucky's abortion law struck down by federal courtSep 27, 2017, 11:17 p.m.