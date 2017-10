Caution tape at shooting scene in Buechel (Photo: WHAS11)

LMPD says a fight led to a deadly shooting in the California neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 1:00 this morning on South 23rd Street. LMPD tells us the shooter may have been on house arrest.

Police say the shooter fled after the incident.

LMPD has not released the name of the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

