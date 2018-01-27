Family members of slain Marshall Co. teens reflect on their lives

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Visitation was held Saturday for 15-year-olds Bailey Hold and Preston Cope in the Marshall County High School gymnasium.

The two students were killed when another 15-year-old opened fire at the school on Tuesday when classes began.

Eighteen others were wounded in the shooting with 14 of those suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the injured remain at Vanderbilt University Hospital in stable condition.

Family and friends of the teens spoke with media outlets, giving insight into the lives of their loved ones.

Preston was a member of the high school baseball team.

Jackie Reid, the principal at Sharpe Elementary where Preston’s mother works, told about his love for St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

“One of the greatest opportunities that preston had was to play on – at Busch Stadium whenever the high school team got to play there – I believe last year. He said that is a memory that they will [and] are going to hang onto forever,” Reid said.

Tracy Tubbs, Bailey’s aunt, explained how deep-rooted Bailey’s father’s side of the family is to all things University of Louisville. Bailey is being buried in a UofL sweatshirt.

JAN. 27, 2018; Tracy Tubbs, a family friend of Bailey Holt, speaks with members of the media at a press conference held at the Marshall County Board of Education.

“She does have on a little sweatshirt. The University of Louisville actually had sent her two jerseys of her favorite players and they have been nothing but extraordinary to our family,” Tubbs said.

Both teens will be laid to rest in separate funerals Sunday.

The funeral service for Bailey Holt will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Twin Lakes Worship Center.

The service for Preston Cope will be held at 3 p.m. in the Marshall County High School gymnasium.

RELATED: 2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

RELATED: Expert works in Kentuckiana schools to plan for an active shooter

RELATED: Lawmakers urge compassion and resources after Marshall school shooting

RELATED: School shootings: Child psychologist says how to start conversation with kids

RELATED: 5 Marshall Co. students airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital

RELATED: Emotions running high hours after devastating school shooting

RELATED: Students describe shooting scene at Marshall County High School

© 2018 WHAS-TV