Family holds vigil for 2-year-old Borden, Ind. boy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Ind. boy pulled from creek, dies
-
Missing toddler in Borden, Ind., dies
-
Weekend anchor Kayla Moody announces engagement
-
Bardstown High students encounter D.C. protesters
-
New 2017 Miss Kentucky USA crowned
-
Power outages across Downtown Louisville
-
Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co.
-
Local cheesesteak restaurant wants to give opportunity to ex-felons
-
Clark Memorial Bridge lane closures
-
Exclusive: Jones' side of the story
More Stories
-
Boy, 6, dies days after mother's boyfriend arrested,…Jan 23, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
-
Candlelight vigil held for boy pulled from creekJan 23, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
-
Ex-IU student gets probation for Muslim woman attackJan 23, 2017, 10:17 p.m.