Family calls shooting of toddler 'horrible tragedy'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Murder suspect's tearful confession sharply contrasted by playful court appearance
-
Woman accused of taking missing person signs in Nelson Co.
-
Juvenile hit and killed by school bus on Westport Rd.
-
Train hits, kills pedestrian on Frankfort Avenue
-
J-Town All-Stars celebrate history
-
Fandomfest begins amid complaints
-
Eclipse Story: Cashing In
-
2-year-old shot and killed in Lake Dreamland Neighborhood
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
More Stories
-
Toddler shot in the face and killed, father calls it…Jul 31, 2017, 10:56 p.m.
-
Police: Student killed after jumping out of moving…Jul 31, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
-
TARC to host comment period for new fare systemJul 31, 2017, 9:11 p.m.