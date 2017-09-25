Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visits Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s every day you get to meet a billionaire but that's just what happened for students in Eastern Kentucky over the weekend.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and members of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative visited the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative in Hazard Sunday. The visit was kept quiet for the most part.

The team spent time learning about innovations taking place in schools like student-built drones and robots and touring one of the tiny houses designed by local high school students.

KVEC is working with Zuckerberg and Facebook to pilot the company's Summit Learning Platform in schools in the region.

© 2017 WHAS-TV