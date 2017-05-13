FAA investigates Hopkinsville plane crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crosby teachers hope to change school's reputation
-
Victims of Bluegrass Pkwy. crash identified
-
Building home gardens a passion for two Louisville teens
-
'Officer for a day' fundraiser for Rodman family
-
Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint
-
3 dead after crash on Bluegrass Parkway
-
KentuckyOne Health pulling out of Louisville
-
Little girl rescues Cheeto, the seahorse
-
Rachel Platt celebrates her mother
More Stories
-
10 arrested after blocking entrance to downtown…May 13, 2017, 4:16 p.m.
-
Helping Hands improves Louisville homes for National…May 13, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
2 killed in small plane crash in southern KentuckyMay 13, 2017, 5:40 p.m.