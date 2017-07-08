FAA investigates after helicopter crash in Dubois County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family identifies missing swimmer
-
Tenant concerned over moldy apartment building
-
Ark Encounter still afloat one year in
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Pick the official Morning Brew Coffee Blend
-
Verify: Water Bottles Left in Hot Car?
-
Inmate Used Cell Phone to Escape from SC Prison
-
Recovery efforts underway on Ohio River
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Magnify Money: Hidden costs in your cable bill
More Stories
-
1 dead in Park Hill shooting, police sayJul. 8, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Charlestown man injured in Dubois Co. helicopter crashJul. 8, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
-
2 arrested, charged in S.W. Louisville robbery, home…Jul. 8, 2017, 5:35 p.m.