Experts shed tips on preparing for Friday's storm in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentuckiana is expecting a storm that could bring rain, ice and snow creating a complicated planning process for those trying to get ahead. But safety experts say there's still things you can do to prepare.



"Get your battery checked, make sure your tires are properly inflated and make sure you have winter windshield wiper blades on your car and that your windshield wiper fluid is completely full," Lynda Lambert with AAA East Central said.



Lambert also recommends investing in an ice-scraper, to combat the freezing rain.



"We're expecting rain to come in first, which would wash the brine off the roadway so pre-treatment is not an option," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Andrea Clifford said.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said they are watching the weather closely and employees on standby, waiting for the call.



"We've already started telling some of our equipment operators- plan to be working Friday night and Saturday- you may have to be working two and three shifts," Clifford said.



Hardware stores are already stocked up on supplies for this storm you'll need more than the shovel. Experts also recommend you hold off on the salt until the rain has passed and use it to melt the ice before the snow starts to stick.

"That's something you can keep around for a long time, if you don't use it at this event, it'll stay safe and can be used in future events," Jim Lahrer, Owner Brownsboro Hardware and Paint, said.



