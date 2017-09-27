EXCLUSIVE: UofL's AD Jurich walking into Grawemeyer Hall, asked about FBI investigation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UofL athletic board member says fans paying the price
-
Bob Valvano gives his take on FBI investigation of NCAA coaches
-
Is this the end of UofL basketball? Business owners worry
-
Pitino's future in question?
-
NCAA Basketball Investigation: Breaking down the FBI's findings
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
KSP trooper under investigation after scuffle
More Stories
-
SOURCES: Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich firedSep 27, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
UofL athletics board member: We need to carefully…Sep 26, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
What happens now for Obamacare consumers?Sep 27, 2017, 8:25 a.m.