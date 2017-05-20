Ex-university employee avoids jail time in embezzlement case

University of Kentucky (Photo: WHAS11)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former University of Kentucky employee who admitted defrauding the school of more than $200,000 has avoided jail time in his sentencing.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2pTASAJ ) reports Steven Ellis was sentenced Friday to four years' probation by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.

Ellis was an employee of the UK physics and astronomy department who supervised the ordering and purchasing of lab equipment. According to the plea agreement with prosecutors, he acknowledged ordering equipment that became surplus equipment for the department. He took that surplus equipment home and sold it on eBay and kept the proceeds for himself.

Court records show Ellis made full restitution to the university of $299,603.15, which includes $137,662.80 in embezzled money plus $161,940.35 for a refund of royalties and the cost of an audit.

