Ex-FBI director James Comey to lecture at Howard University, will donate $100,000 salary

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) -- Ex-FBI director James Comey — whose recent resume includes shaking up the 2016 presidential election, getting fired by President Trump and becoming a political lightning rod — will teach a series of lectures at Howard University this school year.

The university on Wednesday named Comey an endowed chair in public policy for 2017-18, which includes leading and conducting "five lectures featuring speakers that will touch on several topics." Comey's $100,000 Howard salary will go to a university scholarship for students who came from foster care.

Comey was abruptly fired in May months after Trump allegedly directed him to drop an investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia. The White House initially said Comey was fired because of his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server, but Trump then told NBC the Russia investigation was on his mind when firing Comey.

In June, Comey famously dished about aspects of his conversation with Trump during a nationally televised congressional hearing.

Comey, who has also been a prosecutor and U.S. deputy attorney general, said he's honored to take the position.

"Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today,” Comey said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike."

In a statement, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick praised Comey for his "expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”

