ETX Mother uses tragedy in Charlottesville to teach kids about hate crimes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Some call for removal of vandalized statue
-
Louisville's twisted history with confederacy
-
Family fights to keep killer in jail 24 years after woman's death
-
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift
-
Shively officer's social media posts under fire
-
LMPD march response in question
-
Eclipse date also Kelly incident anniversary
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
More Stories
-
Murder victim's family makes case to keep killer in prisonAug 14, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
-
The story behind the statue drawing controversy in…Aug 14, 2017, 11:43 p.m.
-
Rep. Attica Scott responds to LMPD tactics used…Aug 14, 2017, 7:09 p.m.